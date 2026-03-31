First Student school bus driver union reaches tentative agreement to continue servicing Illinois schools

A tentative agreement has been reached between First Student and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing its more than 17,000 bus workers nationwide, according to a news release. (Mark Black)

A tentative agreement has been reached between First Student and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing its more than 17,000 bus workers nationwide, according to a news release.

A recent union decision to call for a strike has been averted.

What that means for school districts in northern Illinois – contracting out for bus transportation in DeKalb, Sterling and Rock Falls, among other public schools – is that there will be no disruption in service.

In a statement, a spokesperson for First Student expressed optimism about the deal that was reached.

“We appreciate the professionalism and engagement of everyone involved in reaching this milestone,” the statement read.

In a release, Matt Taibi, director of the Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division, heaped praise on the outcome of the negotiations.

“This tentative agreement is the direct result of members standing shoulder to shoulder and refusing to settle for less,” Taibi said in the release. “Workers showed the company they were prepared to strike if necessary, and that solidarity made the difference at the bargaining table. This agreement reflects the strength and determination of Teamsters who keep students safe and communities running.”

The contract still needs to be ratified by the union, however.

A prior contract between First Student and the Teamsters union was set to expire on March 31.

Kelly Plaisted, a school bus worker with Teamsters Local 633 and a member of the negotiating committee, pointed to what made a difference in the negotiations, according to the release.

“We went into negotiations determined to secure an agreement that reflects the value of the work we provide to our communities every day,” Plaisted said in the release. “We stood ready to strike nationwide, and that strength gave us the leverage to reach this tentative agreement.”

A spokesperson for First Student said students and their families can rest assured.

“There has been no disruption to service, and we will continue to operate as normal,” the statement read.

In a message to DeKalb School District 428 families on Tuesday, Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said the tentative agreement was “welcome news,” and there aren’t any interruptions expected to bus services.

“We greatly appreciated everyone’s attention and proactive preparation for alternative transportation in the event that bus services were impacted,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “Thankfully, we’re able to move forward with our routes and routines as scheduled.”