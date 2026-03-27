Two hurt in Hinckley crash on Wednesday: DCSO

A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy works the scene where a badly damaged vehicle sits in a cornfield on the east side of Somonauk Road south of McGirr Road Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after a two vehicle crash near Hinckley. (Mark Busch)

Two people were hospitalized after they suffered minor injuries during a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Somonauk and McGirr roads in Hinckley, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The two 68-year-olds of Maple Park were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with minor injuries, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A trailer they were pulling with a Chevy pickup truck was struck by a Hyundai Kona traveling in the opposite direction, triggering the crash, a sheriff’s deputy wrote in the release.

The Hyundai went into the roadside ditch and flipped as a result of the collision. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Sandwich, also was injured in the crash, police reported. He was cited by the sheriff’s office for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Police wrote that the Sandwich man was driving south on Somonauk Road when the Hyundai he was driving crossed the center line and struck the trailer pulled by the Chevy pickup truck.