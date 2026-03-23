Sandwich man severely injured in tree vs. pickup crash

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A man was critically injured, hospitalized and later flown to a second hospital after being hurt in a tree versus vehicle crash in north Sandwich Sunday evening, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old Sandwich man was the driver of a pickup truck that struck a tree in the rural area, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Authorities didn’t identify him in that release.

He was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital and then flown by Flight for Life to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the news release. He remained in critical condition when he arrived in Rockford, authorities.

The crash occurred at 6:43 p.m. on Sunday near the 1400 block of North Castle Street in Sandwich when the man was driving south of Pratt Road.

Officials wrote in the news release that the pickup truck traveled onto the shoulder before crossing over the oncoming lane, leaving the roadway entirely and striking a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.