DeKalb American Legion Post accepting banner program applications

The DeKalb American Legion Post 66 will hold its DeKalb Hometown Heroes banner program to support local efforts in honor of the United States 250th anniversary in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Hometown Hero Banner program is a joint city of DeKalb and DeKalb American Legion Post 66 program.

“We are very excited to announce the 2026 version of the DeKalb Hometown Hero banner program,” DeKalb American Legion Post 66 commander Manual Olalde said in a news release. “All three of our divisions (Legion Veterans, Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of the Legion) are working hard to make this year’s version of DeKalb Hometown Hero even more special.”

The legion’s 2026 DeKalb Hometown Hero Banner program committee includes DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary president Sarah Newby, legion veteran Charlotte Hodder, legion veteran Joe Hodder, and legion veteran Fred Menke. The banners were created to honor and recognize local veterans and military members who currently or previously lived in the DeKalb area. The banners will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans’ Day in downtown DeKalb. The legion also will display the banners for three years.

“We are extremely proud of our DeKalb Hometown Hero banners and the recognition we give to our veteran community,” former city of DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith also said in the news release. “We are truly a veteran community, from the banner program to the reserved parking spaces for veterans, a street named to honor veterans, our veteran corner (1st and Locust), the World War I clock, and the various Memorial sights, including our gateway welcome to DeKalb, The DeKalb Veteran Memorial Plaza located on Annie Glidden, adjacent to the DeKalb Elk Lodge. In 2024, the City of DeKalb was recognized as the State of Illinois Veteran City of the Year.”

Veterans, military members or a friend or family member must complete a banner application. Participants also can replace a former banner. The applications also must include a five-inch by seven-inch photo of the service member in uniform, military verification and $125 check made out to the legion post with “Hometown Heroes Banner” in the memo line. Due to limited banner locations, the applications will be accepted first-come, first-served. Applications can be submitted from March 1 through April 15. To apply, call 815-756-4551, email AmericanLegionDeKalb@gmail.com, or visit the DeKalb American Legion Post 66, 1204 S. Fourth St.

DeKalb American Legion Post 66 DeKalb Hometown Heroes banner program military banner sample (Photo provided by Michael Embrey )