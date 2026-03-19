Voters say yes to property tax increase for Hinckley Fire Protection District: Election

Hinckley voters supported a property tax rate increase request by the Hinckley Fire Protection District on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.

Of the votes, 338 were yes and 176 were no, according to tallies reported by the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Results won’t be certified for two weeks.

The Fire District posted a note on social media Wednesday thanking voters for the support.

“The Hinckley Community Fire Protection District would like to express our sincere appreciation to everybody that braved the brutal winter weather to go out and vote,” the social media post reads. “By your overwhelming support, the Proposition Question passed, but the ballots must still be certified. We will continue to be good stewards of your tax dollars and will do it with duty, pride, and tradition.”

The referendum was put to DeKalb County and some Kane County voters, and asked for a property tax rate increase.

According to calculations published by the fire protection district, residents with home values of $300,000 should expect about a $270 increase on their bill. For homes valued at $350,000, that’d be $315 more and for $400,000 valued homes, they’d pay $360 more on their property tax bills to the fire protection district.

The last time the Hinckley Fire Protection District put out a referendum was 2011, according to the agency.

The District said the money is expected to go toward increased recruitment and retention for on-call personnel, 24/7 EMS staffing, life-saving equipment, firefighting gear, training, and funding for capital improvement projects.