Former Northern Michigan coach Matt Majkrzak takes over NIU men’s basketball program

Former Northern Michigan coach Matt Majkrzak will take over the NIU men’s basketball program, looking to stop a streak of six losing seasons for a Huskies program that has only finished above .500 four times this century.

“Not many people in life get to live their actual dream,” Majkrzak said in a social media post. “As a kid building 2K [basketball] dynasty’s at NIU, don’t know if I’d believe It would happen in real life. So appreciative of the opportunity. This program is a sleeping giant that we plan to wake up!!!”

Not many people in life get to live their actual dream. As a kid building 2K🏀 dynasty’s at NIU, don’t know if I’d believe It would happen in real life.



So appreciative of the opportunity.



This program is a sleeping giant that we plan to wake up!!! #GoHuskies https://t.co/gXIbZfyXwt — Matt Majkrzak (@MattMajkrzak) March 17, 2026

Majkrzak will usher the program into the Horizon League. The Huskies finished their last season in the Mid-American Conference 9-21 overall and 4-14 in league play under fifth-year coach Rashon Burno.

Majkrzak was not made available for interviews. A date for a press conference was not announced.

“Immediately, it became clear the passion and energy that existed for Northern Illinois University and athletics,” Majkrzak said in a statement. “We can’t wait to engage with Huskie Nation and fire up a fanbase that deserves a winner. Moving into the Horizon League is a perfect time to come in and build a culture that achieves excellence in the classroom, community and on the floor.”

Burno, who went 48-106 with NIU, was at the end of his five-year contract and was not renewed, the school announced March 7.

Northern Michigan has reached the NCAA Division II tournament for four straight seasons. The Wildcats lost 86-68 to Walsh in the second round on Sunday.

The Wildcats went 28-7 this season and 16-4 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Majkrzak finished his career with a 136-73 mark in seven years. The Wildcats made an Elite 8 appearance in 2025 and have won four straight regular-season league titles.

Majkrzak is known for his efficient offenses. This season Northern Michigan leads the nation in Division II in fewest turnovers per game, ranks second in assist/turnover ratio and fourth in scoring margin. The Wildcats have been ranked as high as No. 10 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II national poll this season, the highest mark for the program in over 20 years.

“He brings a tremendous record of success from his previous head coaching stops and is a true rising star in the profession,” NIU athletic director Sean Frazier said. “Matt has a proven track record of recruiting student-athletes in the Midwest who succeed both athletically and academically, and I am extremely excited to have him taking over our program as we enter a new era in the Horizon League.”

In 2024, the Wildcats won an outright GLIAC title for the first time since 1993, and Majkrzak became the second coach from the school to be named the conference’s coach of the year.

“My wife Lindsey and I couldn’t have loved our seven years at Northern Michigan more, and I am so grateful for the opportunity. We created many lifelong friends and relationships,” Majkrzak said. “We are excited to get to DeKalb and become active members of the University, athletic department and community.”

Before Northern Michigan, Majkrzak was the head coach at Bryant & Stratton College in Wisconsin, leading them to a 25-8 record and winning an NJCAA Division II Region IV title in the 2018-19 season.

Before that, the Elkhart, Wisconsin, native was an assistant at Bemidji State. He was also an assistant at Chadron State and a student assistant at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Majkrzak’s only losing season at Northern Michigan was his first, going 13-17.