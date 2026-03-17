Daily Chronicle 2026 softball preview: 5 to watch

Bella Jacobs, sr., P, Sycamore

Jacobs was 16-2 with a 1.91 ERA, striking out 225 and walking 32 in 128⅔ innings, earning the Daily Chronicle 2025 All-Area Player of the Year award. The Bradley signee may see her usage go up this year with the graduation of Addison Dierschow, but on the other hand some young pitchers surround her this year that may keep her innings down and effectiveness up like last season.

Sycamore's Kairi Lantz watches her ball as she flies out to deep center field. (Mark Busch)

Kairi Lantz, sr., C/3B, Sycamore

Lantz was the Chronicle’s POY in 2024 and didn’t exactly have a drop-off last year. She hit .369 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs, adding a 1.205 OPS. Sixteen of her runs batted in came with two outs. It will be interesting to see her defensive usage. With a hole at third base, she could spend more time at the hot corner.

DeKalb's Kennedy Latimer runs to third during their game against Naperville Central at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Kennedy Latimer, so., 1B/3B, DeKalb

The Barbs had their best season in almost a decade, and Latimer was a key part of that resurgence. She hit .464 with two home runs, 26 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She had a team-best 1.347 OPS to help the Barbs win a regional for the first time since 2016.

Kaneland's Brynn Woods slings a strike against a La Salle-Peru High School batter. (Kyle Russell)

Brynn Woods, sr., P, Kaneland

Woods has been a staple for three years in the circle for the Knights, and Year 4 figures to be more of the same for the UIC commit. She posted a 1.55 ERA. She faced 383 batters, striking out 155 of them.

Genoa-Kingston's Elizabeth Davis delivers a pitch during a game against DeKalb at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Elizabeth Davis, sr., INF/P, Genoa-Kingston

Davis blasted a single-season school record 11 home runs last year and is three away from the career record. She hit .432 with 34 RBIs and scored 42 times. This winter, she also played in Europe against professional and European players.