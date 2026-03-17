Daily Chronicle 2026 softball preview: 5 to watch

Bella Jacobs, sr., P, Sycamore
Jacobs was 16-2 with a 1.91 ERA, striking out 225 and walking 32 in 128⅔ innings, earning the Daily Chronicle 2025 All-Area Player of the Year award. The Bradley signee may see her usage go up this year with the graduation of Addison Dierschow, but on the other hand some young pitchers surround her this year that may keep her innings down and effectiveness up like last season.
Kairi Lantz, sr., C/3B, Sycamore
Lantz was the Chronicle’s POY in 2024 and didn’t exactly have a drop-off last year. She hit .369 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs, adding a 1.205 OPS. Sixteen of her runs batted in came with two outs. It will be interesting to see her defensive usage. With a hole at third base, she could spend more time at the hot corner.
Kennedy Latimer, so., 1B/3B, DeKalb
The Barbs had their best season in almost a decade, and Latimer was a key part of that resurgence. She hit .464 with two home runs, 26 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She had a team-best 1.347 OPS to help the Barbs win a regional for the first time since 2016.
Brynn Woods, sr., P, Kaneland
Woods has been a staple for three years in the circle for the Knights, and Year 4 figures to be more of the same for the UIC commit. She posted a 1.55 ERA. She faced 383 batters, striking out 155 of them.
Elizabeth Davis, sr., INF/P, Genoa-Kingston
Davis blasted a single-season school record 11 home runs last year and is three away from the career record. She hit .432 with 34 RBIs and scored 42 times. This winter, she also played in Europe against professional and European players.