School closures Monday amid blizzard warning in DeKalb County

Shaw Local file photo – Multiple DeKalb County schools have announced closures or online learning amid a blizzard warning as severe weather continues into Monday. (Mark Black)

Multiple DeKalb County schools have announced closures or online learning amid a blizzard warning as severe weather continues into Monday.

A blizzard warning remains in effect for parts of DeKalb County from 10 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what’s closed as of 10:06 p.m. Sunday, March 15, according to district announcements:

DeKalb School District 428 has canceled classes and activities due to the weather. The last day of classes this year will now be May 22, according to the announcement.

Genoa-Kingston School District 424 classes have been canceled. The snow day will be made up on Thursday, May 28.

Hiawatha School District 426 has canceled classes. A make-up day is set for April 6.

Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 will be an e-learning day for all students.

Indian Creek School District 425 will have an e-learning day instead of in-person classes. Students and parents should look for communication from their teachers for work expectations, according to a district announcement.

Northern Illinois University will move to virtual classes instead of in-person on Monday. The virtual move is effective from 12 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Mary School in DeKalb is closed and will have e-learning classes for students. Parents and students should refer to materials sent home with students on Friday. Teachers will send out email communications. After-school activities are canceled. The 7th and 8th grade girls basketball tournament will be rescheduled.

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sycamore also is closed. Students will have an e-learning day.

Sycamore School District 427 buildings and school are closed, including the OSCAR program.

Other closures

DeKalb County government offices, including the DeKalb County Courthouse, are closed Monday. As a result, early voting is delayed at the DeKalb County Administrative Building, 110 E. State St., in Sycamore, for the final day, March 16, before the March 17 primary election. Officials are expected to reassess the weather conditions by 1 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

The DeKalb Public Library is closed.

Check back for updates.