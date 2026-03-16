Crashes, 60 drivers in ditches in overnight blizzard conditions on DeKalb County roads Monday: Sheriff

Vehicles travel through blowing snow Monday, March 16, 2026, on Somonauk Road just south of Hinckley. A March snowfall covered DeKalb County in about six inches of the white stuff Sunday night into Monday. (Mark Busch)

Wintry weather wasn’t kind to motorists traveling on DeKalb County roadways Monday morning.

That’s according to DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan.

Since 10 p.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has responded to five different crashes and 60 drivers in a ditch. That’s as of about 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Sullivan said the winter storm event has impacted roadways spread across the county.

“The majority of the problem areas were the north and south roadways because of the wind,” Sullivan said.

The winter storm has prompted DeKalb and surrounding communities to enter a winter weather advisory through at least 4 p.m. Monday.

Sullivan expressed optimism that roadway conditions will get better.

“They are seeming to improve,” Sullivan said. “However, the wind is still blowing strong at this time. We’re still dealing with issues, but hopefully, in a couple hours things will subside.”

Sullivan said they have not had a significant amount of snow.

The National Weather Service is reporting that DeKalb may see about one or two more inches of snowfall during the day. A blizzard warning was in effect overnight and until 1 p.m. Monday. A winter weather advisory remains ongoing until 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

Sullivan pointed to the “blowing wind with the whiteout conditions” as the source behind the Sheriff’s Office’s problems.

Sullivan encourages people not to travel if they don’t have to.

He said if people are traveling, he suggests having extra items in their vehicle, such as a cell phone, blanket, water, and other items in case of an emergency situation.