Jake Buckley’s 18 minutes change everything in Kaneland’s win over Leo in 3A third-place game

Jake Buckley’s playing time took a hit once the Kaneland boys’ basketball team started its run to the Class 3A third-place game.

But when the Knights faced Leo in their second game of the day Friday, the 6-foot-5 senior forward got his biggest showcase of the postseason – and made the most of it.

Buckley grabbed eight rebounds and was third in scoring for Kaneland with four points as the Knights beat the Lions 35-32 to take third, placing for the first time since 1973.

“It feels amazing. Both my parents lost in their supersectional, so it meant more to me and my family,” Buckley said, drawing laughs from his teammates on the dais in a postgame interview. “It’s great just being part of this team and I wouldn’t change anything about this team.”

The biggest contribution Buckley gave the Knights (36-1) was a zap of energy. He played almost 18 minutes, more than regular starter Jeffrey Hassan.

And while measuring enthusiasm can be a tricky metric, the Knights outscored the Lions by 14 points when Buckley was on the court. Jalen Carter led the team with 10 rebounds.

The Knights finished with a 43-31 rebounding advantage, which helped them offset 18 turnovers.

“He’s earned it. We wanted to get guys more minutes and sometimes games don’t play out that way,” Kaneland coach Ernie Colombe said. “We knew some guys were tired and we thought rebounding would be a key. That’s what Jake brings.”

The third-place game, which started at 7:15 p.m. after the semifinal tipped at 10 a.m., had a different atmosphere and a smaller crowd, although Kaneland still had a large student section.

And Buckley was also a big source of energy as he’s been all season.

“He’s an energetic guy and we all love him,” senior guard Evan Frieders said. “When he’s out there and he’s trying his very hardest, it makes all of us want to do the same.”

Buckley said he was ready to go Friday night, figuring he would be needed given the short turnaround.

“It was really enjoyable. It was nice to get some minutes in there,” Buckley said. “I knew when I went out there I had to do my best. I knew since I didn’t play in the last game I had to step up. A bunch of guys were tired and sore so I had to really contribute, and that meant a lot to me.”

Buckley is committed to North Central College to play football, having played on the Kaneland offensive and defensive lines. He also competes in the shot put and discus on the Knights’ track team.

He also does morning announcements and lifts in the school’s weight room daily before school.

“In my 28, 29 years of teaching and coaching, I would say he’s gotten the most out of his high school experience,” Colombe said. “I can’t think of anybody’s that gotten more out of it. The kid goes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or whatever it is every single day. So he’s earned minutes and we trust him and it was great to see him respond tonight.”

So with basketball season over and the boys track team scheduled to start the outdoor season at home in less than a month, when is Buckley planning to get into track shape?

“I’m taking some time off,” Buckley said with a perfect deadpan. “We’ll get there.”