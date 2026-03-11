Softball: 5 storylines to watch in DeKalb county in 2025

Sycamore's Kairi Lantz watches her ball as she flies out to deep center field Monday last season during their game against Ottawa at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Hinckley-Big Rock back on the field for first time in seven years

During the 2020s, Hinckley-Big Rock players had to join Somonauk’s co-op to play IHSA softball. This year, the Royals are back with their own team for the first time since 2019. Coach Abby Christensen said there are 17 players on the team this year.

“This group understands that they’re part of something special, they are not just playing a season, but helping to rebuild an empire,” she said. “We have large numbers of youth rec league girls that are looking forward to playing at their high school level in the future.”

The team is very young with six freshmen, three sophomores and five juniors. The season is scheduled to start Monday at home against Mendota with a Tuesday trip to Bolingbrook.

While the Royals start their program back up, Hiawatha is dropping its program for a year due to low numbers.

Sycamore down a couple pieces but still poised for big year

After supersectional berths in 2023 and 2024, Sycamore won a regional, but Crystal Lake Central bounced the Spartans in a sectional semifinal.

The Spartans graduated leadoff hitter and center fielder Addie McLaughlin, a big hit both in the field and the top of the Sycamore lineup. The Spartans also lost Ema Durst, who is stepping away from softball to focus on her state-championship wrestling career. Addison Dierschow graduated, and ate up a lot of innings for the Spartans.

But they still have returning players that would make most teams jealous, starting with 2024 Daily Chronicle Player of the Year Kairi Lantz and 2025 Player of the Year Bella Jacobs. Lantz belted 10 home runs last year and had a 1.205 OPS as a junior. Jacobs is committed to Bradley and went 16-2 last year with a 1.91 ERA. She struck out 225 and walked 32 in 128⅓ innings, and without Dierschow her usage may increase this year.

And even without Durst, they bring back returning Daily Chronicle all-area players Faith Heil and Addi Armstrong.

DeKalb young core looking to build off breakout year

It wasn’t totally new for DeKalb last year. But there was certainly a different feel for the team with a new coach and an influx of freshmen making an impact.

The Barbs finished 18-16 and reached the Class 4A Barrington Sectional semifinals, losing 6-1 to Huntley. It was their first regional championship since 2016, when they took fourth in the state.

Kennedy Latimer had a strong freshman campaign for the Barbs, hitting .464 with a 1.347 OPS. She had two home runs, 26 RBIs and scored 27 times. Cassidy Cavazos also raked as a freshman, with a .509 batting average and 1.294 OPS. She homered, drove in 36 runs and scored 31 times. Pitcher Jasmine Rodriguez got thrown into the deep end as a freshman, but went 9-8 with a 4.97 ERA, walking 90 and striking out 124 in 136 innings. Cavazos handled pitching duties behind Rodriguez.

Kaneland looking for 10th straight regional win

Kaneland has claimed regional crowns in the last nine postseasons. Still, last year might qualify as a bounce back after the team finished with a winning record, going 19-13 after an 11-14 record in 2024 and 14-17 mark in 2023.

Last year was also Mike Kuefler’s first year back as the head coach after stepping away after the 2021 campaign. He got a standout performance from junior Brynn Woods, who had a 1.55 ERA and struck out 155 batters. Lillyana Crawford made an impact at the plate as a freshman and also handled duties behind the plate. She’s already drawing NCAA Division I attention.

Player of the year race wide open

The last two winners of the award are still on the Sycamore roster in Lantz and Jacobs. Durst would have been a strong contender to win it this year had she not elected to focus on wrestling. Still, Jacobs is going to be counted on in the circle even more, and there are going to be ample opportunities for Lantz at the plate. Durst’s absence could even let someone like Heil or Armstrong step up.

A Sycamore player has won the award the last four years. Tia Durst won it in 2022 and 2023, and hit .303 with a home run for Washington last year. But Latimer and Cavazos are both poised for even bigger sophomore seasons after posting OPS of 1.290 or higher.

At Kaneland, Woods has been a high-level pitcher for three years and struck out 40% of the batters she faced last year. Crawford is also a year more mature and like Latimer and Cavazos set up for a leap as a sophomore.