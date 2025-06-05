Ava McFadden’s homer, 3 hits lead Huntley past DeKalb, into sectional final

Huntley’s Ava McFadden (second from left) is greeted by her Red Raiders' teammates after belting a home run against DeKalb in the Class 4A Barrington Sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Barrington. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

BARRINGTON – There’s a big difference between a three-run lead and a six-run lead.

Ava McFadden provided Huntley starter Gretchen Huber with that cushion with one swing of the bat.

The Red Raiders senior center fielder launched a ball over the fence in left-center for a three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth against DeKalb, pushing the lead to six in a 6-1 win over the Barbs in a Class 4A Barrington Sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

“I’m always trying to support our pitcher,” McFadden said. “It’s harder when it’s a close game. So you just want to give her as many runs as you can so she can have that cushion. That’s what we try to work for.”

The Barbs (18-16) came back with a run in the top of the sixth when Sydney Myles came up with her third hit of the game off Huber that scored Cassidy Cavazos.

Huber allowed the one earned run, five hits and one walk. She struck out four.

“Gretchen did a great job on the mound,” Huntley coach Mark Petryniec said. “Our mentality is let’s get the outs when we can.”

Huntley’s Gretchen Huber deals against DeKalb in the Class 4A Barrington Sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Barrington. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Like Myles, McFadden was 3 for 3. She singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ajai Bonner in the second for a 1-0 Huntley lead. She singled home Lyla Ginczycki as part of a two-run third.

The only Huntley run McFadden didn’t have a hand in was when Sadie Svedsen singled to start the third and scored on one of DeKalb’s four errors in the game.

“[Huber] really appreciates that,” McFadden said. “She knows we have her back on defense, but having that cushion it lets her know we have her back.”

Huntley (25-12) out-hit DeKalb 7-5 in the contest. The Barbs got back-to-back two-out singles from Myles and Maddie Hallaron in the second but couldn’t score. They also had two on and two outs in the third but couldn’t score.

Petryniec said that’s the story of Huntley’s season – getting runners on but working around it.

And bending without breaking is much easier with a six-run lead than a three-run lead.

“Most of our scores are tight, so we’re used to it,” Petryniec said. “We put them through the gauntlet early in the season. So far it’s translating.”

The Red Raiders will face Barrington, a 5-0 winner over Hampshire, at 4:30 p.m. Friday while the Barbs’ season comes to an end.

DeKalb’s Jasmine Rodriguez deals against Huntley in the Class 4A Barrington Sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Barrington/ (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

DeKalb coach Erica Swan said the team connected quickly but struggled to bring anyone around.

“We were making contact but not hard contact,” Swan said. “We were hitting a lot off the end of the bat, so it was just having more of a solid gap shot. I think we just failed to do that a little bit.”

Jasmine Rodriguez took the loss for the Barbs, allowing seven hits and two walks in five innings. Four of the six runs she gave up were earned.

“She was able to control the things she could control,” Swan said. “I thought the zone was a little tight but she stayed with it. I thought she did great for her first time in a sectional game.”

Huntley was playing in the sectional round for the ninth straight postseason, having won a sectional last year. The Barbs were in the sectional for the first time since 2016.

Swan said she was very pleased with the season, her first with the Barbs and the program’s most successful since taking fourth in Class 4A in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Swan said. “Getting a regional win for the first time in nine years, getting 18 wins for the first time in nine years. It’s a great core, great effort, great team mentality, good culture, and I’m really excited about the future.”