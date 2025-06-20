2025 Daily Chronicle Softball All-Area Team

DeKalb's Cassidy Cavazos watches her double during their game against Naperville Central at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

2025 Daily Chronicle Softball Player of the Year

Bella Jacobs, Sycamore

Sycamore's Kairi Lantz is congratulated by her teammates at home plate after hitting a two-run homer Friday, April 11, 2025, during their game against Marengo at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

All-Area First Team

Kairi Lantz, Sycamore, jr., C/3B

The 2024 Daily Chronicle Player of the Year, Lantz hit .369 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs. She had a 1.205 OPS and drove in 16 runs with two outs.

Elizabeth Davis, Genoa-Kingston, jr., INF/P

The slugger set a single-season school record with 11 home runs while hitting .432 with 34 RBIs and 46 runs scored. She also spent a lot of time in the circle for the Cogs while earning a spot on the All-Big Northern Conference team.

Ayla Gould, DeKalb, sr., 2B/P

Gould wrapped up her four years with the Barbs hitting .339 with a home run, 12 RBIs and 33 runs scored. She was special mention in the DuPage Valley Conference and also spent time in the circle.

Addi Armstrong, Sycamore, so., SS

Armstrong hit .405 this year with a 1.074 OPS. She hit three home runs, drove in 30 runs and scored 42 times. She was All-Interstate 8 Conference and committed only nine errors in 106 chances at shortstop this year. Her .442 batting average with runners on base was best on the team.

Ema Durst, Sycamore, so., 3B

Durst had a breakout year for the Spartans, hitting .456 with five home runs and 36 RBIs. She had a 1.200 OPS and was all-conference in the Interstate 8. Her batting average was the fourth highest in program history.

Addie McLaughlin, Sycamore, sr., CF

McLaughlin wrapped up her career with the Spartans hitting .407 with a home run and 44 runs scored from her leadoff spot. Her .526 on-base percentage was second best in program history, she was 15 for 15 in steals and hit .565 when leading off an inning.

Isabel Aranda, DeKalb, sr., 3B/OF

Aranda hit .450 with a team-best four home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs scored. She had an OPS of 1.157 and was a unanimous All-DVC selection.

Faith Heil, Sycamore, jr., OF

Heil hit .382 with seven home runs, 36 RBIs and 38 runs scored with an 1.060 OPS. She was an All-Interstate 8 selection and had two outfield assists, one of which was throwing out the potential winning run at Ottawa.

Kennedy Latimer, DeKalb, fr., 1B/3B

Latimer was part of a key group of freshmen that helped the Barbs to their best season since 2016, including a regional title. She hit .464 with two home runs, 26 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She had a team-best 1.347 OPS and was All-DVC despite missing a few games late in the season with a knee injury.

Brynn Woods, Kaneland, jr., P

Woods dominated in the circle for the Knights, posting a 1.55 ERA and striking out 155 of the 383 batters she faced this year. She was an All-Interstate 8 selection, as well.

Cassidy Cavazos, DeKalb, fr., C/IF/P

Cavazos led the Barbs with a .509 batting average while hitting a home run, scoring 31 times and driving in 36 runs. She also had nine doubles and seven triples en route to a 1.294 OPS and a unanimous All-DVC selection.

Olivia Vasak, Genoa-Kingston, sr., 3B/SS

Vasak belted five home runs for the Cogs, hit .373, drove in 23 runs and scored 32 times while stealing 20 bases. She was All-BNC, as well.

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler is tagged out at home by against Genoa-Kingston’s Ari Rich. (Alex T. Paschal)

Honorable mention

Hazel Montavon, DeKalb, sr., SS/OF; Jasmine Rodriguez, DeKalb, fr., P; Ari Rich, Genoa-Kingston, so., C; Nelly Delvalle, Hiawatha, sr., C; Lillyana Crawford, Kaneland, fr., C; Maddie Anderson, Kaneland, jr., OF