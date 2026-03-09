Woman dies day after Somonauk house fire

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Somonauk woman has died from injuries suffered during a Saturday kitchen fire in a Somonauk home, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Jeanene Wasson, 63, died from smoke inhalation on Sunday at 6:45 p.m. in Rockford, according to a coroner’s office news release. Multiple animals also were killed in the fire, authorities said.

Wasson was one of two women who were hospitalized after suffering injuries Saturday morning in the fire. She was taken by paramedics to a Rockford hospital for additional care, according to the coroner’s office.

Bystander helped

A bystander sprang into action alongside an assistant fire chief to rescue one of the women from the fire, officials reported on Monday.

Somonauk Assistant Chief Jake Whiteaker was responding to the fire when someone who authorities said was a bystander helped him rescue a woman from the front of the home, according to a news release from the Somonauk Community Fire Protection District.

Fire crews found the second woman while they were working to suppress the fire and search the residence.

Somonauk fire officials wrote that “resuscitation efforts were initiated immediately outside the home” before taking the woman to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

Two dogs who were rescued and “successfully resuscitated at the scene,” officials wrote. Those pets were taken to Sandwich Animal Clinic before being transferred to a veterinary clinic in Plano, according to the fire proection district.

Multiple pets were found dead in the home, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office previously reported.

First responders were called at 6:44 a.m. on Saturday to the 200 block of S. Depto St. in Somonauk for a reported kitchen fire, according to multiple responding agencies.

What caused the fire has not yet been determined, but officials believe the fire may have been electrical in nature, authorities said.

The blaze is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Somonauk Fire Chief Pat Colford, according to the Somonauk Fire Protection District.

At the same time, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating Wasson’s death.

Earlville, Leland, Sandwich and Serena fire departments assisted at the scene of the fire, according to the Somonauk news release. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District responded with a third ambulance.