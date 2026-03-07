Two women hospitalized, multiple pets dead in kitchen fire in Somonauk

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Two women were hospitalized after they were rescued from a burning home Saturday in Somonauk, and multiple animals were killed in the fire, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple small pets and animals were found dead inside the home. They died from apparent smoke inhalation, authorities said in a news release.

One of the injured women suffered what was described as “major life threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

That woman, and another woman who also was rescued from the home, were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, authorities said.

At about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, a homeowner in the 200 block of South Depot Street in Somonauk told 911 operators that her kitchen was on fire, according to the news release.

As a result, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies, the Somonauk Fire Department and other firefighting agencies responded to her call for service.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story which could be updated.