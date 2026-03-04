DeKalb house fire leaves $30K in damage

DeKalb Fire Station Number 1 with ambulance and fire trucks parked out front in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in DeKalb is under investigation, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

At approximately 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, the fire department was dispatched to Hollow Court on a report by a passerby, alerting authorities to a house fire with visible flames.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a small fire in the rear of the house, according to a news release. Crews responding to the incident completed an overhaul and ventilated the house.

Residents were prompted to evacuate the home. But no one was injured in the fire.

Authorities pointed to the origin of the fire as an exterior wall. The damage was contained to the exterior wall and vinyl siding of the home, according to a news release.

Authorities said they got the fire under control within 13 minutes, knocking it out before it extended any further.

The house sustained about $30,000 in damage, according to a news release.

The fire incident, which authorities said has been deemed accidental, remains under investigation.

Crews from the fire department were aided by personnel from the DeKalb Police Department and dispatch.