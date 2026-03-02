Weekend rewind: Sycamore doesn’t miss a beat without injured starter; Isaiah Gipson sparks Kaneland

Parkview Christian Academy's Tristian Mersman, right, gets his shot blocked by Hinckley-Big Rock's Luke Badal (23) during the 1A regional championship game on Friday Feb. 27, 2026, held at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Isaiah Feuerbach was sitting on the bench, boot on his right foot, unable to play in Sycamore’s Class 3A Regional Championship game against Woodstock.

It didn’t matter, as the Spartans’ defense locked down the Blue Streaks and rolled to a 61-35 win and into the Woodstock North Sectional.

Coach Ethan Franklin said Feuerbach sprained his ankle and is expected back for the Spartans’ sectional semifinal Wednesday against Crystal Lake South. The Gators eliminated the Spartans in a sectional semi last year.

But the defense for Sycamore (27-5) held an opponent to its lowest total since allowing 33 to Sandwich in the season opener. The Blue Streaks had 17 points through three quarters and did most of their damage against the Spartans’ backups.

Josiah Mitchell and Marcus Johnson led the charge on both ends. Mitchell had three steals and three blocks to go with 16 points.

Johnson had four steals and a block. He missed his first 3-pointer, then made his last four attempts and finished with 20 points.

Franklin said he liked how the offense performed without Feuerbach.

“It’s great when he’s there, he’s fantastic,” Franklin said. “But we executed the game plan and we had some different stuff in place, and we were able to pull it off.”

Gipson with huge game off bench for Kaneland

Marshawn Cocroft doing giant things to help Kaneland is par for the course at this point.

But the source of those secondary contributions changes game to game, and in Friday’s Class 3A Burlington Central Regional title win, it was Isaiah Gipson’s turn.

Gipson scored 16 off the bench to help the Knights pull away in the second half in a 70-52 win over the hosts.

“They just left the lane wide open. Every time you were on the wing, there was no help defense,” Gipson said. “Coaches told us to attack it, play off two feet and make the layup, told us go in there and play with energy, and we went out there and played some defense. Once I got my defense, I find my game, and I found my layups.”

The Knights (32-0) will face Rockford East in sectional semis on Tuesday, with a potential third meeting with Sycamore on Friday. Kaneland had played only three games this year decided by 11 points or less. Two were against the Spartans, including an overtime game in Maple Park.

“We know that we’re undefeated. Each time, whatever team we play, they are going to give us their best shot,” Cocroft said. “No matter who they played before us, our game will be the biggest game for them, so our entire team knows that.”

Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek also on collision course

Sycamore and Kaneland aren’t the only conference rivals that could potentially meet in a sectional title game. Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock both won regionals and are heading to the Class 1A Amboy Sectional starting Tuesday.

The Royals won their home regional, 66-50 over Parkview Christian and will face Marquette on Tuesday.

Luke Badal opened the game with a dunk off a steal and scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second half.

“We calmed down and then just started to turn it up in the second half,” Badal said. “And it worked.”

Indian Creek will face Woodland in the other semifinal Wednesday, with the winners meeting Friday. The Timberwolves knocked off MCC Academy 60-48 in the Somonauk Regional. Jason Brewer led the way with 15.

DeKalb-Sycamore season ends at state on Friday

Sean Harrelson took 19th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.73 seconds. He was less than 0.4 behind a qualifying time, the closest the Barbs came to reaching Saturday’s finals. Harrelson was 36th in the 50 free in 21.78.

The 200 medley relay of Harrelson, Luke Oland, Justin Wu and Evan Johnson finished 36th in 1:39.05. Oland, Logan Borth, Johnson and Harrelson finished 30th in the 200 relay in 1:29.62.

- Jared Birchfield and Chris Walker contributed to this report. For more information on these games, visit daily-chronicle.com.