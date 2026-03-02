Resource Bank accepting Centennial Service Award scholarship applications

Recipients of Resource Bank’s 2025 Centennial Service Award are (back row, from left) Julia Hattar, Taelynn Rodeghero, Charlie Vander Bleek, Robert Sommer, Benson Gudmunson, (front row) Elizabeth Bend, Abigail Fellows, Anya Berry, Grace Hagemeyer, Cynthia Lieu, and Viviana Fulgencio. Not pictured are scholarship recipients Logan Frye, Jackson Heilemeier, Abby Metzger, and Aaron Potts (Photo provided by Resource Bank )

Resource Bank is accepting applications for its annual Centennial Service Award scholarship, meant to support civic-minded students.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to 15 students involved in volunteer work and community service.

Applicants must be high school seniors who will earn their diploma from an accredited high school in DeKalb, Kane, or La Salle counties during the 2025-26 school year. The applicants also must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and attend a higher learning institution in the fall.

Community service involvement includes working with senior citizens; helping the homeless; participating in community beautification and clean-up projects; volunteering for the local fire department, hospital, or rescue squad; or donating time to an animal shelter, park district, or library.

Organized activities including 4-H, Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, or church activities also will be accepted.

Applications are available at any Resource Bank, high school guidance offices or online at ResourceBank.com. The deadline to apply is April 3. The applications can be submitted to any Resource Bank location or via the mail to Resource Bank, Attn. Marketing, 555 Bethany Road, DeKalb.