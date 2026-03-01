New Burlington store prepares for spring opening in DeKalb

The new Burlington store is seen Jan. 28, 2026, at its spot along Sycamore Road in DeKalb. The store is expected to open this spring. (Megann Horstead)

Burlington, a national retailer known for its inventory of discounted brand-name merchandise, is preparing to open a new spot in DeKalb’s Northland Plaza shopping center this spring.

The new store was first announced in July 2025. Burlington, 2550 Sycamore Road, will go in the vacant space between Planet Fitness and T.J. Maxx.

The DeKalb location will make for the company’s 46th location in Illinois, according to a news release.

A New Jersey-based retailer once known primarily for coats and outerwear, Burlington has expanded its offerings these days to include apparel, beauty, and decor, with new items arriving daily.

The new spot comes with a reimagined store design featuring wider, more organized aisles and bold signage to help make shopping easier, which falls in line with Burlington’s larger strategy, according to a news release. All new Burlington stores are expected to adopt the look by the year’s end.

The new DeKalb location will greet patrons with a number of perks, according to a news release. They include top brands, trends and value, fresh finds in junior apparel, comfortable and affordable finds for kids, footwear for everyone, beauty and fragrance essentials, home decor items, pet care and toys, and more.

With the expansion of Burlington’s footprint comes a focus on hiring. Anyone interested in joining the team is encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to submit an application expressing their interest.