Burlington coming to DeKalb

New Jersey-based Burlington is expected to be the next retailer to set up shop at 2550 Sycamore Road in Northland Plaza Shopping Center in DeKalb, according to a city of DeKalb announcement Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A retail clothing and home goods department store is coming to DeKalb.

New Jersey-based Burlington is expected to be the next retailer to set up shop in Northland Plaza Shopping Center in DeKalb, according to a city of DeKalb announcement Wednesday.

Burlington will go in the vacant space between Planet Fitness and T.J. Maxx in the 2500 block of Sycamore Road.

“The company will make a total investment of around $950,000 to prepare the retail space for the store’s opening,” city officials said.

Formerly Burlington Coat Factory, Burlington offers shoppers clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty products, home goods and more.