Burlington coming to DeKalb

DeKALB – A retail clothing and home goods department store is coming to DeKalb.
New Jersey-based Burlington is expected to be the next retailer to set up shop in Northland Plaza Shopping Center in DeKalb, according to a city of DeKalb announcement Wednesday.
Burlington will go in the vacant space between Planet Fitness and T.J. Maxx in the 2500 block of Sycamore Road.
“The company will make a total investment of around $950,000 to prepare the retail space for the store’s opening,” city officials said.
Formerly Burlington Coat Factory, Burlington offers shoppers clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty products, home goods and more.