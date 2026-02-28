Sheriff’s Office partners with DCFS for a new position

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new position that will work hand in hand with the Department of Children and Family Services, following a DeKalb County Board vote this month.

On Feb. 18, the DeKalb County Board voted 18-2 to authorize the creation of the new position.

That job will be a co-responder position created through a DCFS program.

The new deputy position is meant to be community-focused, working as an “alternative to law enforcement response during crisis situations” that aren’t related to paramedics or fire response, according to county documents.

The position is fully funded by the state agency. The county will receive $197,000 in funding from the state agency for the position.

Republican Board members Tim Bagby and Joseph Marcinkowski, from districts 3 and 11, respectively, voted against the new position.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office had already worked with that program on a part-time basis but was invited to become a full-time partner in October 2025, according to the documents.