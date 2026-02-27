Shaw Local

Here’s where mobile food pantry will be in DeKalb County in March 2026

Rooted For Good lists March Grow Mobile Food Pantry dates

Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County. (Shaw Local file photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rooted For Good released a list of March locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in March are:

  • 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 3 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W Lincoln Highway, Waterman
  • 3 to 5 p.m. March 5 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. March 10 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 11 a.m. to noon March 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. March 17 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 19 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 6 p.m. March 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m. to noon March 26 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
