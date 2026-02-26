DeKalb AMVEST Post 90 to serve coffee and donuts Feb. 28 in Sycamore

The DeKalb AMVETS Post 90 will partner with Hy-Vee, the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund, and the General John Stark Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to offer community members coffee and donuts to celebrate the United Service Organizations 85th anniversary.

The free food will be served from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 28 at the veterans post, 421 Oak St., and the Hy-Vee gas station, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

The USO was founded to provide military personnel and families morale and recreational services by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941. The organization offers services inside and outside combat zones globally.

The USO also has collaborated with celebrities to entertain soldiers including Bob Hope, Marilyn Monroe, Toby Keith, and Gary Sinise.

A USO show will be held in DeKalb County later in the year.