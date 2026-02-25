Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb’s public pool at Hopkins Park has a new name (sort of)

Hopkins Park Pool to debut sometime in July, district officials say

Demolition continues at Hopkins Pool Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in preparation for construction of a new pool set to open in 2026 at Hopkins Park in DeKalb.

Shaw Local file photo – The community pool at Hopkins Park in DeKalb – which has undergone a yearslong revamp and is expected to open later this summer – has a new name. Sort of. (Mark Busch)

By Kelsey Rettke

The community pool at Hopkins Park in DeKalb – which has undergone a yearslong revamp and is expected to open later this summer – has a new name. Sort of.

The DeKalb Park District announced the winner of a community “Name the Pool Contest,” debuting Hopkins Park Pool as the name.

The previous name of the Hopkins Park staple was Hopkins Pool.

The park district’s Board of Commissioners in January decided to open up the naming rights to the public as pool construction continues. Commissioners also unanimously rejected proposal to rename the pool facility Hopkins Harbor Waterpark.

District officials said the name change was partly because the district wants to market the pool to multiple towns in the area, not just DeKalb.

Sycamore also does not have a public pool.

At the time, district officials said the tentative opening date had been delayed until sometime in July. The pool has been closed for the past two summers amid ongoing work.

DeKalb CountyLocal NewsDeKalbDeKalb Park DistrictLocalBreakingDeKalb County Front Headlines
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.