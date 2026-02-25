DeKalb’s public pool at Hopkins Park has a new name (sort of)

Shaw Local file photo – The community pool at Hopkins Park in DeKalb – which has undergone a yearslong revamp and is expected to open later this summer – has a new name. Sort of. (Mark Busch)

The community pool at Hopkins Park in DeKalb – which has undergone a yearslong revamp and is expected to open later this summer – has a new name. Sort of.

The DeKalb Park District announced the winner of a community “Name the Pool Contest,” debuting Hopkins Park Pool as the name.

The previous name of the Hopkins Park staple was Hopkins Pool.

The park district’s Board of Commissioners in January decided to open up the naming rights to the public as pool construction continues. Commissioners also unanimously rejected proposal to rename the pool facility Hopkins Harbor Waterpark.

District officials said the name change was partly because the district wants to market the pool to multiple towns in the area, not just DeKalb.

Sycamore also does not have a public pool.

At the time, district officials said the tentative opening date had been delayed until sometime in July. The pool has been closed for the past two summers amid ongoing work.