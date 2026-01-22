Here’s how to suggest new name for Hopkins Pool in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb Park District has entered into a debate about renaming Hopkins Pool and wants the public to weigh in. The pool, shown in this file photo, has been demolished and is undergoing reconstruction, expected to reopen sometime in the summer. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb Park District has entered into a debate about renaming Hopkins Pool and wants the public to weigh in.

The district has announced plans to conduct an online contest that would allow the public to have a say in the facility’s new name.

The facility has traditionally been recognized as Hopkins Pool. But district staff said they want to make the facility more marketable to visitors.

Last week, the park district’s Board of Commissioners rejected a measure that would have renamed the pool facility Hopkins Harbor Waterpark. Since then, officials have narrowed down their options, according to a news release.

This is where the park district invites the public to jump in on the debate of how to rename the pool.

The district has started a bracket-style contest where entries are voted on by the public, according to the news release. Only one winning entry will prevail.

Submissions are valid through Jan. 23 at 11:59 p.m. for all name suggestions, according to the news release. The public is encouraged to get creative.

Online quarterfinal voting on name ideas will take place Jan. 26-30, followed by semifinal voting from Feb. 2-6 and final voting from Feb. 9-13, according to the news release.

The final name will be announced and made official on Feb. 20, pending park board approval during its Feb. 19 regular meeting.

The pool, however it is named, is expected to open by July for the 2026 summer season.