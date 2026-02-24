DeKalb library to host fiber arts club meeting March 1

The DeKalb Public Library will host a fiber arts club meeting for adults and teens to learn new techniques and work on projects (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a fiber arts club meeting for adults and teens to learn new techniques and work on projects.

The free club will meet at 2 p.m. March 1 in the library’s 309 Creative makerspace, 309 Oak St.

Participants can explore sewing tools and sewing machine accessories. A sewing tools demonstration will be led by MAD Fabrics + Studio owner Rachael. Coffee and tea also will be served. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6106.