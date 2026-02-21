Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform March 8 in DeKalb

The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform the third concert of its 24th concert season in memory of Nancy Apperson.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. March 8 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert, conducted by Deb Shofner, features music including “Colonial Airs and Dances,” arranged by Robert Jager, is based on songs written in the American colonies during the 17th century. “Fantasy on Yankee Doodle,” by Mark Williams, is a free treatment of one of the country’s most famous songs. Frank Ticheli’s “Joy” is based on the feeling after the birth of his children.

“Midway March,” arranged by John Williams, is a march created from the 1976 movie “Midway.” “On An American Spiritual,” by David R. Holsinger, is a strong yet sensitive concert band piece. John Philip Sousa’s “The Pathfinder of Panama” was dedicated to the Panama Canal and the Panama-Pacific Exposition held in San Francisco in 1915. “West Highlands Sojourn,” arranged by Robert Sheldon, was inspired by a journey through England and Wales western hill country.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a nonprofit composed of adult volunteers who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.com or the band’s Facebook page.