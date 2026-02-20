Sound healing session set for Feb. 21 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a sound healing session for residents ages 12 and older to quiet their minds and ease their nervous systems.

The free event will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The healing session will focus on heart chakra. The session features vibrations from therapeutic instruments including Koshi chimes, drums and crystal singing bowls. Attendees can bring a yoga mat or towel. A limited amount of chairs also will be provided. The event will be led by Bare Soul Healing healing practitioner Noelle. Because of the event being limited to 50 people, the event is first-come, first-served.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.