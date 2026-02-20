Evelyn Klimek’s performance on the offensive boards powers Aurora Christian past Indian Creek

Both Indian Creek and Aurora Christian shot under 20% in Thursday’s Class 1A South Beloit Regional final, so the game came down to the offensive glass.

And Evelyn Klimek owned it, with eight offensive rebounds leading to 11 second-chance points.

That edge carried Aurora Christian to a 31-29 win over Indian Creek, ending the 33-year coaching career of the Timberwolves’ Paul Muchmore and spoiling a 21-rebound effort by Madison Boehne.

“It’s really cool. I’ve been wanting to do this since I was in seventh grade,” said Klimek, who grabbed 13 rebounds. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to doing. ... This is really big for us.”

The No. 2 Eagles (12-15) spent much of the game in the lead, but the No. 3 Timberwolves grabbed a 29-28 lead with 2:15 left on a layup by freshman Elsie Betz, who, despite battling an illness, finished with seven points, seven steals and 12 rebounds.

Grace Knight tied the game at the free-throw line on the next Eagles possession. The Timberwolves couldn’t score, and a free throw by Jada Vizcaya with 59.5 seconds left put the Eagles up 30-29, the fifth and final lead change of the game.

Aurora Christian coach Matthew Ulrich said Klimek displayed all aspects of her game.

“When her shots aren’t falling, she can still dominate the game, and I think she found ways to do that,” Ulrich said. “She played great defense, she earned her shots with some offensive rebounds. I’m just happy with her all-around game tonight.”

The Timberwolves turned the ball over on their next possession, their 27th and final turnover of the game. Emily White connected on one of her free throws to push the lead to two.

Indian Creek had three shots to tie thanks to a couple more offensive boards by Boehne, but nothing fell. Indian Creek shot 10-for-57 from the floor, Aurora Christian was 11-for-51.

“I think it was just pushing in the back like my coach told me and you’ll be able to get the rebound,” Klimek said. “Just have the mindset I’m going up and getting the ball. If you want it that much you have to go get it and you have to earn it.”

Ally Keilman came up with a steal in the closing seconds and attempted a winning 3-pointer from about 10 feet beyond the 3-point line, but the shot missed and the Eagles advanced to their first sectional since 2020.

Aurora Christian will face Varna Midland at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal of the Class 1A Indian Creek Sectional.

“We’re excited. We really are,” Klimek said. “I’m super-hyped.”

Vizcaya finished with seven points, seven steals and six rebounds. Aurora Christian was outrebounded 53-39 overall and 21-16 on the offensive glass, but the Eagles finished with a 10-6 edge in second-chance points.

Bethany Odle, the lone senior for the Timberwolves, scored 10 points.

Muchmore said he was pleased with the way the season went for the Timberwolves.

“We finished second in the conference, second in the Little 10 tournament, made a regional final,” Muchmore said. “And we did all that without having a varsity team two years ago. That’s pretty impressive. That’s credit to the girls.”

After 33 years as a coach with the program, 30 as the head coach, Muchmore said he hasn’t been able to process that he’s coached his final game.

He won 396 games in his career and reached a state tournament, taking third in 2016. He said he thinks the team is in great shape for next year.

“This was the perfect group for this last year,” Muchmore said. “There was so much improvement. They worked hard and you could see that from the beginning to the end.”