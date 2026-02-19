DeKalb library to hold community listening sessions Feb. 21 and 25

The DeKalb Public Library will hold two sessions for community members to contribute to the library’s strategic planning process for the next several years.

The free sessions will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 and at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio and lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can share ideas, experiences and thoughts about what the library can improve, what’s working and where the library should focus its efforts. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1000.