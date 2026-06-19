Lee County judge orders sex offender evaluation for Dixon man charged with aggravated sex abuse, battery

A Lee County judge ordered a sex offender evaluation on Thursday for a Dixon man charged with sexual abuse and domestic battery.

Christopher W. Gardner, 32, was arrested May 19 on a warrant accusing him of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. He’s been released under conditions that include electronic monitoring and home detention, court records show.

The charges stem from an investigation led by the Dixon Police Department that began in early May and identified Gardner as a suspect. The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center also assisted with the investigation, according to a May 26 news release from Dixon police.

At a May 19 hearing, Gardner waived his right to a preliminary hearing which is an early court proceeding in which a judge evaluates prosecutors’ evidence to determine if enough probable cause exists to reasonably believe the defendant committed the crime they’re charged with.

On Thursday, Gardner appeared with Lee County Public Defender Will Fawkes before county Circuit Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert, who ordered the evaluation.

A court-ordered sex offender evaluation requires a defendant to undergo a clinical assessment. The completed report is provided to the court and includes things such as risk assessment, potential behavioral health treatment needs or sentencing recommendations.

Gardner’s next hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13.