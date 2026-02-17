This DeKalb bakery savors tradition of Paczki Day with its popular Polish doughnuts

Lala’s Bagels co-owners Donna McMahon (left) and her husband Gerry make paczkis Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at the store, as they prepare for Paczki Day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, their busiest day of the year. (Mark Busch)

This Paczki Day, a local bakery is promising to cure your fix for the popular Polish doughnuts traditionally filled with fruit preserves and topped with powdered sugar or glaze.

Lala’s Bagels, 2205 Pleasant St., Unit 2 in DeKalb, is taking orders for Paczki ahead of the start of Lent.

It is about this time every year when business rises at Lala’s Bagels.

“Paczki Day is our biggest day,“ co-owner Gerry McMahon said. ”Second-biggest day is Christmas. Paczki Day is a multiple of three or four over that. That’s how big."

Paczki Day this year is Feb. 17.

McMahon, who is half Irish and half Italian, said he’s big on Paczki Day.

“Chicagoland has so many Polish people,” McMahon said. “It’s a great tradition.”

Some of the finished mini paczkis at Lala’s Bagels Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at the store, as they prepare for Paczki Day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, their busiest day of the year. (Mark Busch)

Lala’s Bagels first opened its doors to customers in 2021, taking over the business from a Polish-American baker of 60 years.

When asked what makes Paczki so popular, McMahon pointed to the tradition of them.

“I think it’s tradition,” McMahon said. “Like anything else, right? People tend to cling on to those types of [things]. They’re good memories.”

The recipe for Paczki is not all that complicated to replicate.

In fact, McMahon said it’s simple.

“In the final analysis, what is it?” he said. “It’s flour, sugar, and a rising agent.”

At Lala’s Bagels, McMahon said they pride themselves on their Paczki and the quality of the taste.

“Once they’re prefilled, the clock is ticking in terms of freshness,” he said.

Paczki comes in a variety of flavors at LaLa’s, from lemon blueberry and raspberry to cookies and cream. They also sell a miniature variety.

McMahon said it’s easy to see why people are into Paczki.

Lala’s Bagels co-owner Gerry McMahon talks Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at the store, about the preparations for Paczki Day, their busiest day of the year. (Mark Busch)

“If you go into Walmart or any number of big stores, you’ll see them prepackaged,” he said. “And they’re quite good to tell you the truth.”

McMahon said the bakery commonly uses multiple avenues to help get the word out about Paczki Day, whether online, social media, or flyers.

“It’s amazing how many people come,” McMahon said.

Lala’s Bagels this year anticipates selling and fulfilling close to 3,000 orders in observance of Paczki Day.

“Christmas is huge,” McMahon said. “Easter is huge. Thanksgiving is huge. Nothing like Paczki Day.”

McMahon expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the bakery.

“They have been amazing,” he said.

McMahon said he hopes people stop by soon to get their fix.

“We give you the sugar hit and the tradition,” McMahon said.

Lala’s Bagels invites patrons to drop in or place an order for delivery using apps, like DoorDash.