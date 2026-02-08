Community Foundation seeks scholarship applications from area students

Wehrli Custom Fabrication Scholarship creator Jason Wehrli presenting the 2025 scholarship to recipient Gavin Lorentzen (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting online scholarship applications now through April 1.

More than 100 opportunities for financial assistance are available through their Universal Application this year.

Student applicants gain access to local support toward their career goals using one convenient online form.

The Universal Scholarship Application allows high school seniors, as well as nontraditional, undergraduate and postgraduate students, to apply for the full range of the Foundation’s scholarship offerings. Applicants can test their eligibility for all 107 scholarships with a single application, saving time and effort while increasing their chances of receiving financial assistance for their education.

The awards are made possible through donations from local individuals, businesses and organizations.

“My goal is to make the application process as welcoming as possible for scholarship seekers at every stage,” Grants and Scholarships Manager Sara Nickels said in a news release. “Offering all our awards through the Universal Application means applicants are automatically matched with eligible scholarships, reducing stress and uncertainty as students plan for their education.”

The 2026 Universal Application includes six new scholarships created by the Community Foundation’s generous donors:

Bob Suddeth 4-H Scholarship

Dave Fultz Scholarship

Jim Rhoades Law Enforcement Scholarship

Robert and Laura Carlson Scholarship

Ryan Charles Hill Memorial Scholarship

Shirley Lorenz Yates Scholarship

The online application is open from Feb. 1 through 11:59 p.m. on April 1. Students are encouraged to visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships to learn more about available scholarships, view eligibility requirements and submit their applications.

For questions or additional information, contact Sara Nickels at 815-748-5383 or s.nickels@dekalbccf.org.