City of DeKalb seeks nominations for sustainability award

2025 DeKalb STARR Awards recipients Sweet Life Garden Group, the DeKalb ALDI store, Rooted for Good School Gardens program, Nick Dory and Saige Ruback (Photo provided by the city of DeKalb )

The city of DeKalb’s Citizens’ Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for its annual DeKalb STARR Award.

The award recognizes leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability.

The award categories include Green Business of the Year, Sustainable Community Project, Individual Sustainability Champion, Corporate/Institutional Environmental Leadership, and Youth Sustainability Leader. The Youth Sustainability Leader award will be presented to a nominee younger than 18.

Community members can nominate individuals, organizations and businesses for their impact in one or more areas aligning with the city’s sustainability plan. The areas include ecological impact, environmental leadership and advocacy, innovation and green technology, community engagement and education and economic contribution to the green economy.

“Whether it’s a neighbor planting a pollinator garden or a business encouraging employees to bike to work, every member of our community can make an impact on environmental sustainability in DeKalb, and the STARR Award celebrates that,” DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission chair Julie Jesmer said in a news release. “Our Commission encourages everyone to take a moment to nominate one of these community members so their hard work is recognized.”

Nominations can be submitted online at cityofdekalb.com/1544/DeKalb-STARR. The nominations are due March 3. The winners will be announced in April.