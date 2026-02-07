No one hurt in Sycamore house fire Friday evening

No one was hurt in a Sycamore house fire Friday night, Sycamore Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ward said while firefighters were still on the scene.

Ward said the fire broke out Friday evening inside the attached garage of a single-story home located at 319 Parkside Drive in Sycamore. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“It looks like there, I would call it very heavy damage to the house,” Ward said. “I would say I’m not the expert on whether the house will be repaired or knocked down.”

A Sycamore man, who was not injured, was the sole resident of the home.

“He was the one who found the fire in the garage, and he is out safe and did not report any injuries,” Ward said.

The fire was not contained to where it was found, however. Ward said the blaze damaged other parts of the home.

“It definitely started in the garage,” Ward said. “We’re 99 percent sure of that. It got – it did get into the house, into the kitchen, and into the attic.”

As of 8:30 p.m., no injuries were reported, but Ward said the Sycamore Fire Department had not yet cleared the scene.

“[Firefighters are] just making sure things don’t rekindle because yeah, there was a lot of fire in the garage and in the attic and in the kitchen,” Ward said. “Typically, what we do is we just stay on scene for a while to make sure we don’t have any hot spots flare up.”