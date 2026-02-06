DeKalb Mechanical named 2025 Business of the Year by Chamber

Kurt Mattson, from DeKalb Mechanical, walks past the sparklers to accept the Business of the Year Award on behalf of DeKalb Mechanical Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration Dinner at Faranda's Banquet & Conference Center. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Mechanical, a local commercial HVAC mechanical contractor, was named the DeKalb Chamber’s 2025 Business of the Year.

The announcement came Thursday in a crowded banquet room at Faranda’s Banquet and Conference Center in DeKalb.

It was all part the DeKalb Chamber’s annual celebration dinner.

During the program, the operator of the DeKalb-based contractor specializing in heating, cooling, refrigeration, and sheet metal fabrication needs accepted the honor and recognition.

“We really appreciate this,” Kurt Mattson, president and owner at DeKalb Mechanical, said. “All the finalists are fantastic.”

Other finalists for the 2025 Business of the Year were Bockman’s Auto, Truck and Tire, G’s R Plumbing and Heating, Spears Design Build Group and The Balloon Bar.

DeKalb Mechanical, 339 Wurlitzer Drive, prides itself on residential and commercial heating and air conditioning repairs and installations.

The company also works to give back to the community.

Last year, DeKalb Mechanical partnered with the DeKalb Chamber to put on a new trades-centric summer camp dubbed Heavy Metal Summer Camp. The experience was cohosted by the city of DeKalb in collaboration with 49 other cities that welcomed nearly 900 high school students.

The program was met locally by an overwhelming community interest. So much so, the summer camp broke a record in application submittals in the program’s first year.

It was announced Thursday that Heavy Metal Summer Camp will make its return this summer with another two-week program.

Mattson expressed appreciation for his staff and what they do.

“Super hardworking – those guys give it all every day,” Mattson said. “And we are not your normal construction company, for sure.”

DeKalb Chamber executive director Matt Duffy offered congratulations to DeKalb Mechanical.

“They’re a tremendous business in our community,” Duffy said.

Animal shelter recognized

Also at the event, Tails Humane Society was recognized with the Nonprofit Organization Award.

Tails Humane Society executive director Michelle Groeper expressed appreciation for the recognition.

“I just want Tails to be a community resource, and just come in any time,” Groeper said. “And I just thank you.”

Other finalists for the 2025 Nonprofit Organization Award were Fox Valley Community Services, J.F. Glidden Homestead, Opportunity House and RAMP Disability Resources and Services.

The Chamber also named Tia Anderson its Ambassador of the Year. The Pioneer Award was given posthumously to Charles “Chuck” Siebrasse, the namesake behind the popular free corn boil at DeKalb Corn Fest, the city’s end-of-summer festival.

Sebrasse was lauded for his involvement in the community. He died on Feb. 5, 2009.

Accepting the award on Chuck’s behalf was former DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith.

“His legacy lives on, and I thank this community again for the recognition of Chuck Sebrasse,” Smith said.

In closing the program, Duffy gave a special shout out to Tom and Jerry’s restaurant of Sycamore.

An early morning fire Jan. 31 at the popular establishment destroyed the building. The eatery, which used to have a location in DeKalb, is temporarily closed now after sustaining $1.5 million worth of damage.

“We wish them the best,” Duffy said of Tom & Jerry’s. “And we know they’re going to come back even stronger than before,”