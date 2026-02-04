One dead in DeKalb apartment fire

A DeKalb resident died in an apartment fire Wednesday that authorities said was likely accidentally caused by improper use of smoking materials.

The DeKalb Fire Department responded about 10:03 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from an apartment in the 900 block of Ridge Drive, according to a news release.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim, though the person lived in the apartment where the fire originated. The fire started in the apartment’s living room, according to the release.

The victim’s identification hasn’t been disclosed pending notification of the family.

As of Wednesday evening, no one else in the apartment building was displaced, though the fire unit has been deemed uninhabitable, authorities said.

“The cause of the fire was accidental, due to careless use of smoking materials,” according to the fire department.

Crews got the fire under control in about 10 minutes and firefighters searched the apartment, finding one person with injuries. The fire was limited to one unit.

Paramedics provided emergency care to the person at the apartment and then took them to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where they were later pronounced dead from injuries suffered during the fire and “products of combustion,” according to the release.

An investigation of the fire remains underway by the DeKalb fire and police departments, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities estimate the building sustained about $50,000 in damage.

Crews from Cortland, Sycamore, Maple Park and Burlington assisted, along with DeKalb city police, the American Red Cross, ComEd and Nicor.

The department also issued a reminder to the public for fire safety.

“Smoking materials are the leading cause of home fire deaths per the National Fire Protection Association. The risk of dying in a home structure fire caused by smoking materials rises with age.”

