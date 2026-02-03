Tom & Jerry’s restaurant thanks community for support after ‘overwhelming’ fire loss

Windows have been boarded up to cover the damage at Tom & Jerry's restaurant, 1670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, after the building was destroyed by fire on Saturday, Jan. 31. (Kelsey Rettke)

Tom & Jerry’s restaurant in Sycamore, a longtime community favorite that was destroyed by fire this weekend, has issued a statement thanking the public for its continued support during a tough time.

The building, 1670 DeKalb Ave., was gutted by an early morning fire Saturday. Officials still haven’t released the cause, though an investigation by the Sycamore Fire Department remains ongoing.

The business, which also features Catering by Diann, is indefinitely closed, according to its website.

In an update posted Monday to the business’s Facebook page, staff said they’re aware of several offers to crowd fund for money and to support staff.

“In the midst of overwhelming grief, we are left completely speechless by the countless messages of support and kindness for our T&J family,” the post reads. “We realize there have been multiple efforts for GoFundMe pages, and while it is such a kind offer, we are going through the appropriate steps with our insurance company and not officially endorsing any fundraising efforts.”

Police tape blocks the entrance to Tom & Jerry's restaurant, 1670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, after the building was destroyed by fire on Saturday, Jan. 31. (Kelsey Rettke)

Though the business hasn’t officially endorsed an existing crowdfunding site like GoFundMe, the post stated that any outside funds, if offered, would be put to a good cause.

“That being said, 100% of any funds that do end up coming our way from any source other than insurance will be given directly to our staff.”

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze that crews responded to about 4 a.m. Saturday. The fire took hours to suppress. Multiple agencies from across the region assisted.

By Saturday afternoon, the parking lot had frozen over in the cold temperatures from the water used to fight the fire. Shattered windows were boarded up. Police tape blocked the entrance to the business.

Tom & Jerry’s has served DeKalb County area families for more than 50 years, including at its former DeKalb location. The Sycamore spot was famed for its gyros, salads, burgers, hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and other local staples.

The Sycamore Fire Department was on scene at Tom & Jerry's Saturday morning for a fire. (John Sahly)

Restaurant General Manager Sarah Meyer told Shaw Local on Saturday that while they were “absolutely heartbroken” from what happened, the staff were grateful for the significant community support.