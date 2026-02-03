NIU seeks volunteers for robotics tech championship event in March

The 2025 First Championship (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University )

Northern Illinois University is seeking volunteers to assist with an upcoming robotics championship that will put seventh through 12th graders across the region.

The FIRST Tech Challenge Illinois Championship is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7 at the NIU Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

NIU College of Engineering and Engineering Technology dean Dave Grewell said the March 7 event enables the university to support budding STEM students, while also introducing those students to NIU and its wide-ranging academic opportunities.

“The FIRST Tech Challenge aligns closely with NIU’s mission to engage with communities and support the next generation of innovators,” Grewell said in a news release. “We’re proud to host this championship and to partner with FIRST in creating pathways into STEM education.”

School-aged participants are expected to apply teamwork, technical acumen and tenacity on their robotics teams, according to a news release.

The tournament features 48 state high school robotics teams competing in one of seven regional league championships. The top-performing teams will advance to the FIRST Championship set from April 29 through May 2 in Houston, Texas.

Teams will compete in randomly assigned two-team alliances with 18-inch robots. The teams also will compete in judged award categories including industrial design, local outreach, innovation and STEM community engagement.

The volunteers will assist the tournament March 6 and 7.

Volunteer positions include guest and volunteer support, event setup and logistics, judges, team and pit support and event operations. Robotics experience will not be required. Training and support also will be provided by FIRST Illinois Robotics. NIU faculty and staff members and industry professionals can volunteer.

“We are thrilled that NIU is hosting this amazing event that showcases some of the best and brightest STEM talent in Illinois,” NIU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean Robert Brinkmann also said in the release.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) is an international nonprofit designed to engage children in hands-on STEM experiences inspiring innovation, building confidence and preparing children for life.

For information, email kgodsell@firstillinoisrobotics.org or visit firstillinoisrobotics.org or my.firstinspires.org/ExpressVolunteer.

