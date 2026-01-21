3 hospitalized after rollover crash involving pickup with snowplow in DeKalb County

Three people were hospitalized after a rollover crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck with an attached snowplow on Wednesday in Kingston Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies said that two drivers, an Esmond woman and a Kirkland man, suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash.

The Esmond woman, 67, was airlifted to Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford in a Mercy Health life flight, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

She had to be freed from the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving after it rolled multiple times as a result of a collision with the plow attached to a pickup truck, authorities said.

The Kirkland man, 28, was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, with a 30-year-old Kingston man as a passenger, when his vehicle’s plow was hit by the Equinox at the intersection of Base Line and Five Points Road at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kingston man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb for minor injuries.

Authorities said the Esmond woman was driving east on Base Line Road when she allegedly disobeyed a stop sign while driving through the road’s intersection with Five Points Road. When she entered the intersection, her vehicle struck a snowplow attached to a truck that had been traveling north on Five Points Road – causing her vehicle to flip into a field, according to the news release.

The Esmond woman was cited for disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, records show.