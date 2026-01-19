DeKalb District 428 Board talks 5-year plan for facility improvements

DeKalb District 428's director of facility safety operations Tammy Carson briefs the school board during its Jan. 13, 2026, meeting about its five-year project plan. (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb School District 428 Board this week took a close look at its five-year project plan meant to address facility improvements.

It is the product of work completed annually by architects and engineers, as well as district staff, identifying projects that may be necessary in the next five years.

Tammy Carson, the district’s director of facility and safety operations, said that as buildings have aged, the district has had a tendency to push off the more cosmetic improvements.

“If it’s not a safety factor, we haven’t been one to spend money toward flooring,” Carson said. “Now that we have completed a lot of the fundamental projects – roofs, HVAC, safety, life-safety type of things – we are able to shift our focus and look at more things, like our summer work.”

The plan encompasses a variety of capital improvement projects, varying based on size, age, and quantity of buildings in the district.

Some of the items proposed include parking lot sealcoating and striping, fogged window replacements, and card access replacements. The list isn’t all encompassing and is not necessarily prioritized in order of which the district may proceed.

The plan does not account for the costs needed to relocate the district’s Early Learning Development Center out of Huntley Middle School or potential renovations related to reconfiguring grade levels.

Board member Kristin Bailey asked how officials should read into the district’s five-year project plan, given that Carson’s retirement is fast approaching.

In response, Carson said some guidance is offered as to how to address the district’s facility needs going forward.

Carson is expected to wrap up her time with the district on Oct. 26 after more than a decade of service.

“It’s a year-by-year,” Carson said. “It’s based on funding, as conversations happen with our mayor regards to budget.”