DeKalb County sheriff to award $500 college scholarship to local student

Applications due March 13

DeKalb County Sheriff candidate Andy Sullivan (Suzanne Krull Photography)

By Camden Lazenby

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan plans to award a scholarship to a DeKalb County student through funding from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, and applications are open.

The scholarship was announced in a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release on Thursday.

Sullivan, on behalf of the ISA, will award one $500 scholarship to a DeKalb County student who is selected by a committee of citizens and education professionals.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be DeKalb County residents who are enrolled as full-time students at an institution of higher learning in Illinois during the 2026-2027 school year. That includes online-based education settings, according to the news release.

The funding for the scholarship comes from the ISA, which is awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships across Illinois for the 2026-2027 school year.

Students who want to apply for the scholarship can find applications at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office or online at ilsheriff.org/youth-2/.

All applications must be given to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office by March 13. Applications submitted via mail must be postmarked by that date.

