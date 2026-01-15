Two people hurt in 6 weather-related crashes Wednesday in DeKalb County

Shaw Local file photo – Multiple people were injured after at least half a dozen crashes across DeKalb County during a flurry of winter weather on Wednesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Multiple people were injured after at least half a dozen crashes across DeKalb County during a flurry of winter weather on Wednesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

A DeKalb man was hospitalized after suffering injuries in a crash that occurred seven minutes after a Sycamore woman was injured in a separate crash, reports show.

The Sycamore woman, 58, was injured in a crash at the intersection of Peace Road and Route 64 on Wednesday, authorities said.

She was injured while waiting to turn onto Peace Road from Route 64, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Her Tesla was struck by a Chevrolet Trax, driven by a DeKalb woman, that began sliding due to icy road conditions, a sheriff’s deputy wrote in the report.

The DeKalb woman driving the Chevy was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Seven minutes after that crash, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-car crash that led to the hospitalization of a DeKalb man, authorities said.

The DeKalb man, 36, was driven to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital by the Sycamore Fire Department with minor injuries. He was hurt when his Chevrolet Aveo struck a Chevrolet Malibu head-on, according to a news release.

The Malibu, driven by a Cortland man, 30, who was uninjured in the crash, slid on ice while approaching the intersection of Route 64 and Five Points Road. That slide brought the car into the path of the DeKalb man’s Aveo. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

That crash wasn’t the first of the day. At 7:14 a.m., a Sandwich woman, 21, rolled the Honda Civic she was driving after losing control of the car on an ice-covered stretch of road at the intersection of Route 38 and Chase Road in Cortland, according to the sheriff’s office. She, along with the 32-year-old DeKalb Woman who was driving a Ford F-150 that her Honda struck, was not injured in the crash.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to two reports of cars stuck in ditches at about 8:30 a.m., reports show.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, an Orland Park man driving a Volvo semi truck struck a metal object in the road at the intersection of Route 23 and Miller Road.