Luke Howieson sworn in as DeKalb fire chief: ‘I’ve been blessed’

DeKalb Fire Chief Luke Howieson laughs with his son, Luke, during a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at the DeKalb Public Library. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The city of DeKalb has a new top brass to lead its fire department.

On Monday, Luke Howieson formally accepted his appointment as fire chief. He’s been serving in the role as acting chief since July 2025.

Howieson, 47, was sworn in at the City Council’s first regular meeting of the new year by a special person: His son, also named Luke.

Howieson said it was difficult to describe the magnitude of that moment to him.

“I’ve been blessed to be around a lot of amazing people,” Howieson said. “People have impacted me and really have helped me get to where I am today. I never anticipated being fire chief. I’ve been able to move up the ranks. But, you know, opportunities happen. I’m fortunate to be where I’m at.”

During the meeting, Howieson acknowledged the crowd on hand, saying he appreciates everyone’s support.

“It’s almost like we’re voting on a data center tonight in this room,” Howieson said, joking. “I appreciate everyone being here. My first action as fire chief might be to clear this room, since we’re over occupancy.”

Howieson was joined by family and two former DeKalb fire chiefs, Mike Thomas and Lanny Russell.

City Manager Bill Nicklas pointed to Howieson’s guidance throughout all the facets of the department, including review of existing fire response policies.

“We not only need leadership at the top, we need leadership down through the shifts and he’s very good at encouraging that,” Nicklas said. “He served in every rank of the department, has a very proven record of strategic decision making and operational leadership.”

Mayor Cohen Barnes called Howieson “a solid man” and said he couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.

“I know everyone up here on Council is proud that you stepped up to fill those shoes, Chief,” Barnes said. “So, welcome.”

With his appointment, Howieson becomes the city’s 21st leader to serve as fire chief since 1869.

Howieson said he is proud to serve as the city’s new fire chief.

Throughout his 25-year career with the fire department, Howieson earned a reputation as a hardworking professional. Since his appointment as chief, he’s also helped craft the department’s 2026 fiscal budget.

Howieson began more than 30 years ago as a cadet for the city of St. Charles before coming to DeKalb.

It’s not been an easy road. Just days after this appointment, new acting chief Howieson led the emergency search efforts for a local tragedy: A young girl drowned in a pond on the north side last summer. Authorities conducted water rescue for hours.

“I was very proud of our firefighters because they went above and beyond,” he said. “Our police officers as well.”

Howieson credits all the partnerships the fire department maintains with neighboring fire districts and other entities for ensuring smooth operations.

“We don’t have a big river. We don’t have a big lake,” he said. “We don’t have to, fortunately, deal with that a lot. We had to get the resources here. There is a lot of quick thinking, organizing, and leading. ... There’s a lot of that to make that happen.”

Outside his new role as fire chief, Howieson has been a wearer of many hats. He’s served as the agency’s fire prevention officer. He works as an instructor at the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute and previously at the College of Dupage.

Howieson said he thinks his experience as a fire prevention officer and knowledge of building codes uniquely qualified him for the job.

“With DeKalb being an older community, we do have a lot of older buildings,” Howieson said. “If you have a fire in those buildings, there’s different tactics and strategies that you go through to address fires in them. There’s different challenges.”

The fire department has seen its share of change over the years. It’s current ranks include more than half with less than five years on the job.

“We’ve had a big transition, change over,” Howieson said. “I want to make sure they’re ready for the future.”

Howieson said he believes his familiarity with the community gives him an upper hand in carrying out the duties of the job.

“Being here almost 25 years and having been in all kinds of buildings in the community, you work with all different groups in the community, know all parts of the different facets of our government – our local government, county government," he said. “Over time, all those things definitely prepare you to do the job.”

Howieson’s putting together a new internal strategic plan for the department.

He’s eager to help lead the agency and continue serving the DeKalb community.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of people teach me things,” he said. “I’ve been able to learn from a lot of people, and then I’m able to give it back. I’ll be able to pass it on. And that’s what I really want to do.”