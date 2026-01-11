Illinois community colleges eligible for manufacturing training center grants

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, talks Friday, July 11, 2025, about some of the difficulties facing Illinois residents during her town hall at at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center in DeKalb. Briel will be hosting town halls later this year in Oglesby and Utica. (Mark Busch)

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, recently announced that select Illinois community colleges are eligible to apply for a grant funding advanced workforce training facilities.

The facilities will equip students for high-demand manufacturing and clean-energy production jobs.

“Community colleges offer academic lifelines for students seeking affordable, quality education,” Briel said in a news release. “It’s exciting that these local schools now have an opportunity to build out modern workforce facilities that meet the moment for today’s in-demand jobs.

“This type of investment will open doors for the intellectually curious who can’t or don’t want to travel far for college. I hope that the community colleges in our local area take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and apply.”

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made $24 million available for community colleges outside the Chicago area to create six manufacturing training academies. The goal is to foster development and expand training for high-demand jobs in food processing, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, quantum computing and microelectronics, and ag tech.

“With technology ever changing, it’s more important than ever that we give our next workforce the tools they need to succeed,” Briel said. “When we invest in our community colleges here at home, we’re directly investing in the success of that next generation.”

Community colleges can receive grants ranging from $3 million to $6 million. Cook and the collar county colleges will not be eligible. A technical assistance session for interested applicants is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 28.

For information or to apply, visit dceo.illinois.gov/aboutdceo/grantopportunities or email CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov.