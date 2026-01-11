Convenience store headed for former gas station on DeKalb’s north side

A former gas station is seen Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the corner of First Street and Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

A new convenience store is preparing to open in a former gas station that was previously abandoned on DeKalb’s north side.

The building, located near the intersection of First Street and Hillcrest Drive, is in the process of undergoing redevelopment.

John Petragallo, the city’s chief building inspector, said the owner’s plans still require some internal city reviews.

“They need to submit building plans so that when they do their alteration in the store, we’ll know what permits need to be issued,” Petragallo said. “That’s what we’re waiting for.”

Some site preparation already has taken place on the property, as the owner seeks to establish a new convenience store. The fuel pumps have been removed.

Once its redevelopment is complete, the new convenience store is expected to be at a busy intersection occupied by Inboden’s Meat Market and Circle K gas station.

“It’s been abandoned for quite a long time,” Petragallo said. “It’s nice to have somebody back in that building.”