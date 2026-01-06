Cortland man announces candidacy for contested DeKalb County Board primary race

Devon Wilcox, a Cortland Democrat, is running for a two year unexpired term representing District 5 on the DeKalb County Board. (Photo Provided by Devon Wilcox)

A Cortland man running in a contested primary race for the DeKalb County Board formally announced his campaign Sunday.

Devon Wilcox is running as a Democrat to represent District 5 on the DeKalb County Board, according to documents filed with the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office on Oct. 28.

“My goal is to be a representative for all our neighbors and to ensure we all share in the growth our county is seeing,” Wilcox said in a news release.

The board seat Wilcox is seeking represents voters in DeKalb, Cortland and in parts of Sycamore and Maple Park. That seat is currently held by Suzanne Fahnestock, a Republican from Maple Park, who was appointed to the DeKalb County Board in August.

Fahnestock’s appointment came after Savannah Ilenikhena, also a Republican, resigned from the position weeks before being indicted on multiple charges, accused of defrauding the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. At the time, Ilenikhena said she was resigning for personal reasons and to spend more time with family. Ilenikhena pleaded not guilty to the charges in October and has a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen. Her husband, Bartholomew Ilenikhena, a former DeKalb County Sheriff’s corrections deputy, also was charged.

Although Fahnestock is currently in the District 5 seat, Wilcox won’t have to beat Fahnestock at the polls. She is vying for the full-term District 5 spot, whereas Wilcox is running to fill the remaining two years in Ilenikhena’s unexpired term.

Benjamin Haier, a Democrat who’s represented District 5 since December 2022, did not file for reelection, according to county records. That’s the seat Fahnestock and Selma Saenz, a Democrat from Cortland, will compete for in the November midterm election.

No Republicans have filed to run for the unexpired term, but two Democrats have: Wilcox and Daniel Vantilburg. Vantilburg, of DeKalb, filed his election paperwork a day before Wilcox, according to county clerk records.

Vantilburg and Wilcox will compete against each other in the 2026 primary on March 17.

In his announcement, Wilcox said his campaign would hold a food drive from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St. The non-perishable goods and hygiene products the campaign collects will be given to the Barb Food Mart – a school-based pantry service for the families of DeKalb District 428 schools.

Wilcox encouraged potential voters to meet with him and share their thoughts on DeKalb County government policy.

“I have built my life here, and I want to help this community continue to be a place of growth and prosperity for everyone who calls it home,” Wilcox said.