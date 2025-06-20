DeKalb County Board GOP member to resign

County Board member Savannah Ilenikhena, a Republican from District 5, talks with board member John Frieders, a Republican from District 12, after an hour long presentation from County Administrator, Brian Gregory on Dec. 14, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County Board member Savannah Ilenikhena plans to resign at the end of June, she announced this week.

Ilenikhena, a Republican from District 5, has served on the DeKalb County Board since December 2022 but that streak will end on June 30.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve the constituents of Cortland as well as DeKalb County, and just working with you all,” Ilenikhena said during her final County Board meeting Wednesday.

Ilenikhena told Shaw Local News Network she’s resigning for personal reasons and looks forward to spending more time with family. She sits on the board’s executive and health and human services committees. She chairs the highway committee.

DeKalb County Board Chair John Frieders, a Republican from District 12, announced Ilenikhena’s intention to resign during the meeting.

“We thank her for her service time and congratulate her on a job well done,” Frieders said.