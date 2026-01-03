Water heater fire damages DeKalb apartments on New Year’s Day

A fire that started in a water heater closet inside an apartment building in DeKalb late Thursday initially displaced seven residents, authorities said.

As of Friday afternoon, only one resident from one unit remains displaced, said Acting Fire Chief Luke Howieson.

Those affected were assisted by the American Red Cross and local agencies, including the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County. Those who would like to help are welcome to donate to the agency, a staffer said.

The Family Service Agency offers emergency assistance, including housing, hotels, transportation and other needs. Gift cards for clothing stores, local restaurants, Uber and grocery stores are welcome. Physical donations won’t be accepted. To donate to the agency and support local families affected, visit fundraise.givesmart.com.

Crews with the DeKalb Fire Department were called at about 7:52 p.m. on New Year’s Day to The Terraces in the 800 block of Ridge Drive for a reported water heater on fire, according to a news release.

Firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the building and a fire inside one unit.

Residents were evacuated, and crews searched the other units in the building, according to the release.

The apartment where the fire started was heavily damaged. Surrounding apartments also were damaged because of the smoke. A unit directly underneath the fire unit was damaged by water, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes, but remained on the scene for 4 hours and 37 minutes, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, though paramedics evaluated two residents on the scene for smoke inhalation. They refused further treatment.

Most residents were able to return to the building after the fire, but seven were initially displaced Thursday night, including from the fire unit and neighbors.

The cause of the electrical fire in the water heater remains under investigation. Damages are estimated at $150,000.

Crews from Sycanore, Elburn, Rochelle, Cortland, Maple Park, Genoa-Kingston, Malta, Shabbona and Burlington assisted, along with DeKalb police.