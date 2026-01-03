AARP to offer area seniors tax help

FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan/AP)

AARP’s Tax–Aide will offer a free tax return preparation program for 2026 for area residents ages 50 and older.

The program will be available at five locations in DeKalb, La Salle, Genoa, and Sycamore.

The tax return preparation program will be provided by AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Special focus is being given to taxpayers ages 50 and older or residents who have low-to-moderate income. Taxpayers do not need to be AARP members.

The tax preparation sites include:

Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For appointments, call 815-758-6550.

La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St. For appointments, call 815-223-2341.

Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave. For appointments, call 815-501-5696.

Resource Bank, 310 Illinois Route 23, Genoa. For appointments, call 815-751-5826.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. For appointments, call 815-751-5763.

For information, call 815-751-5763.